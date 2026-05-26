Four People Killed in Train Collision with Belgian School Bus

Brussels: Four ​people, including two teenagers, were killed ‌in Belgium on Tuesday when a train crashed into a school bus on a level-crossing near the town of ​Buggenhout, RTL TV reported, citing Transport Minister Jean-Luc ​Crucke.

The victims also included the bus ⁠driver and an adult accompanying the pupils, ​RTL quoted Crucke as saying. Two other people ​were also severely injured, he added.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday at a level-crossing near Buggenhout station, ​about 23 kilometres (14.29 miles) from Brussels. ​Crucke said security cameras showed that the crossing's security ‌barriers ⁠had come down.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said on X that "it is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic accident that ​occurred in ​Buggenhout."

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Spokespeople for ⁠the Belgian police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belgium, ​where a dense railway network criss-crosses ​towns ⁠and villages, has a history of accidents at level crossings.

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