Updated 4 March 2026 at 08:15 IST
Several Killed in Israeli Strike on Building in Lebanon's Baalbek
- World News
- 1 min read
Several killed in Israeli strike on building in Lebanon's Baalbek | Image: AP
Several people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a four-storey residential building in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, the state news agency NNA reported early on Wednesday. Rescue teams were working to pull families from beneath the rubble, NNA said.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 4 March 2026 at 08:15 IST