Updated 4 March 2026 at 08:15 IST

Several Killed in Israeli Strike on Building in Lebanon's Baalbek

Several people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a four‑storey residential building in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, according to the state news agency NNA. Rescue teams are working to pull families from beneath the rubble as tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalate.

Several people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a four-storey residential building in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, the state news agency NNA reported early on Wednesday. Rescue teams were working to pull families from beneath the rubble, NNA said. 

