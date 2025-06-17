‘Shame on You Mass Murderer’: Video Shows Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Heckled by Pak Protesters in Washington During US Visit

Washington: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, who is currently in the United States on an official five-day visit, faced severe public backlash and embarrassment as a group of Pakistani nationals and people of Pakistan origin staged a protest outside his hotel in Washington, D.C. The protesters gathered to demand the restoration of what they called “true democracy” in Pakistan.





Videos from the protest have gone viral on social media, showing people chanting furious slogans like - “Asim Munir, you are a coward,” “shame on you, mass murderer,” and “shame on you, B*****d.” Other slogans included “Islamabad ke Kaatil (Killer of Islamabad),” “Oo Kaatil (Killer),” and “Pakistaniyon Ke Kaatil (Killer of Pakistanis).” The footage captures chaotic scenes as Munir exits the building, with demonstrators shouting and confronting authorities. Protesters can also be seen arguing with security personnel attempting to keep them from entering the premises.

In another video from the protest, a mobile electronic billboard is seen parked outside the hotel, flashing strong messages such as “Asim Munir, Mass Murderer” and “Democracy dies when guns speak.” The visual display stood out as a symbolic condemnation of the military's perceived control over Pakistan's democratic institutions.

The videos have gone viral and continue to be widely shared by people across the globe.

Those among the protesters were also supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party has consistently opposed the current Pakistani military establishment and had called for public demonstrations even before Munir’s visit was officially disclosed. PTI supporters had earlier urged people to protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington.