'Shameful Farce': Israel Severs Ties With Guterres After UN Lists Israeli Entities In Sexual Violence Report

Tel Aviv: Israel's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the United Nations' decision to include Israeli entities in the annex of the Conflict-Related Sexual Violence report, accusing the international organisation of "systematically targeting" Tel Aviv as they framed the decision as "institutionalised hostility".

In a long post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry called the UN a "politicised and corrupt organisation" and said that the decision is an "attempt to create a fake symmetry between Israel and the real sexual atrocities committed by Hamas."

"The shameful and absurd UN decision to include Israeli entities in the annex to the CRSV report is further proof of the UN's true nature: a politicised and corrupt organisation that has abandoned its founding principles and systematically targets Israel as its primary mission. This decision is yet another example of the UN's long-standing, institutionalised hostility toward Israel. Today's decision must be understood in its true context: an attempt to create a fake symmetry between Israel and the real sexual atrocities committed by Hamas. This is its sole motivation." The Foreign Ministry said.

Israel further targeted the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, accusing him of "fabricating baseless accusations" which the Ministry said are "devoid of any factual merit".

Advertisement

"The person behind this farce is Antonio Guterres. This is the same Guterres who sought to "contextualise" the October 7 massacre, who covered up the involvement of UN employees in those atrocities, and who has dragged the UN to its lowest point. Guterres is now exploiting his final months as Secretary-General to fabricate baseless accusations against Israel, completely devoid of any factual merit," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Israel has comprehensively, thoroughly, and unequivocally refuted these allegations," it added.

Advertisement

Israel further announced its decision to sever all ties with the UN Secretary-General's Office until a new UN Secretary-General is appointed.

This comes after Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said Israeli entities are set to be added to a United Nations list of parties suspected of, or responsible for, sexual violence in armed conflict zones.

Danny Danon, in a post on X, said, "The decision to blacklist Israel and accuse us of using sexual violence as a weapon of war is an outrageous decision."

"We are done with this secretary-general," he added.

The UN Secretary-General's annual report on conflict-related sexual violence is customarily shared with relevant states before its formal publication, France 24 reported.

In its previous edition released last August, the report had warned that Israel could be included in the list of entities linked to such allegations, alongside Palestinian militant group Hamas.

At the time, the UN cited what it described as "credible information" regarding alleged sexual violence committed by Israeli security personnel against Palestinian detainees held in prisons and other detention facilities. It also noted that UN inspectors had reportedly been denied access to certain detention centres, France 24 reported.