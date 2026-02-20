'Shameless Bootlicking’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled For Flattering Trump As ‘Saviour of South Asia’

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became the butt of jokes at a high-profile Gaza peace summit in Washington on Thursday , as his effusive praise for US President Donald Trump did not sit well with netizens, who labeled it ‘bootlicking.’

Sharif, rather than focusing on the scheduled discussions, he appeared intent on eulogizing Donald Trump, characterizing him as a "man of peace" and a "saviour" for the South Asian region.

“Your timely and very effective intervention to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan potentially averted the loss of tens of millions of people,” Sharif said.

He added, “You have truly proved to be a man of peace. And let me say you are truly a saviour of South Asia.”

Advertisement

Major online debate

Sharif's speech stirred a major online debate where social media users responded sharply, with many ridiculing the excessive praise while others questioned the appropriateness of using such grand language for a foreign head of state

The video’s release triggered an immediate wave of online backlash, characterized by a flood of jokes, skeptical commentary, and public outcry across various platforms.

Advertisement

One person wrote, "Savior of South Asia ❌ Savior of Pakistan GDP ✅"

Another user commented, "Saviour? Lmaoo. He’s the guy who butchers your family and then asks you if you want help"

Critics were quick to call out Shehbaz Sharif’s tone, with one user noting "Ts is so embarrassing #mayyourotinhell"

Another remarked, "Shameless person"

Another quipped, "What a joke"

"The digital space was instantly transformed into a theater of mockery as another user said, “Sold Gaza to Israel”.

Another user joked, "He licks Trumps boots and that is his total worth"

A netizen mocked him stating, "This guys makes me laugh every time he starts to speak (waffle) 😅"

A user said, "I’m a Pakistani and I feel ashamed that this is the prime minister of my country. Honestly."

A user commented on the post., "Why is Pakistan always trying to lick boots?"

One person commented, "Someone show this man the Epstien Files."

Awkward exchanges between Trump and Sharif

While the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald Trump Institute of Peace aimed to solidify a $7 billion Gaza relief package, the internet was more focused on the "exceptionally warm" yet deeply awkward exchanges between President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The "200% Tariff" Claim

In perhaps the most jarring moment of the summit, President Trump turned to the podium with PM Sharif standing nearby and claimed he had personally "stopped a war" between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

Trump boasted that he had threatened both nations with a 200% trade tariff, stating, "When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight."

While Sharif nodded along to the "saviour" narrative, the moment was noted by analysts as a stark reminder of Trump's transactional approach to sensitive nuclear-level tensions.

The "Very Good Friend" Snub

The atmosphere grew noticeably tense when Trump paused his remarks to praise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great man" and a "very good friend." At the time, Sharif was standing directly behind Trump on stage.

The visual of the Pakistani leader appearing to wait for similar personal praise, only for Trump to pivot back to his own accomplishments, was quickly clipped and shared across social media, with many calling it a "diplomatic side-lining."

The Nobel Prize Nomination

In a move that some critics called "overly adulatory," PM Sharif used his address to laud Trump’s "visionary leadership." This followed reports from earlier summits in Egypt and Davos where Sharif and Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

During the Washington summit, Trump seemed to bask in the praise, at one point catching Sharif off-guard by asking point-blank if India and Pakistan were going to "be nice together" now, leaving the Prime Minister briefly puzzled before he could offer a diplomatic response.

The "Warm" Embrace

Despite the verbal awkwardness, the physical diplomacy was described by the state-run APP news agency as "exceptionally warm."

The Handshake

Trump and Sharif engaged in a long, firm handshake that mirrored Trump’s famous "handshake duels" with other world leaders.

The Hug