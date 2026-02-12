'She Is Even Prettier Than Me': UAE Diplomat Hind Al-Owais Offered To Introduce Her Sister To Jeffrey Epstein | Explosive Emails

'She Is Even Prettier Than Me': UAE Diplomat Hind Al-Owais Offered To Introduce Her Sister To Jeffrey Epstein | Explosive Email | Image: Republic

The Epstein files continue to send shockwaves globally as private emails between prominent figures and American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein surface, revealing disturbing conversations. The emails have been released along with a large chunk of documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, in which several high-profile individuals were involved. Among the people whose emails are raising eyebrows is senior UAE diplomat Hind Al-Owais, who apparently offered to introduce her sister to Epstein.

Hind Al-Owais' name appears in 469 email exchanges with Epstein from 2011 and 2012. Known as an advocate of women's rights, Hind-al-Owais is presently the Director of UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR).

‘I’ve Told My Sister About You'

A mail sent by Hind Al-Owais to Epstein in January 2012 showed the former saying that she wants her sister to meet him. The mail sent at 1:18 am read, “Are you in town?? My sister is here and I have told her so much about you.... I want her to meet you.... Let me know when!!!!!”

Epstein replied to her at 6:37 am, saying, “anyday until sun would you like to come to lunch on sat with her?"

The diplomat then wrote back to Epstein in the evening, saying, “I am so excited to see you and introduce you to my sister- she is even prettier than me!!!!!”

Two days later, another mail sent by Hind Al-Owais to Epstein showed her saying that it is a “challenge” for her to get two girls ready. The mail read, “Getting one girl ready is difficult enough, two girls- you can certainly call a challenge... We might even be late!!! Let Susan call me if you are on a tight schedule!!!”

