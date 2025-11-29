Exclusive | 'Shehbaz, Munir Scared; Pak Will Burn if...': Sister Noreen’s Big Warning As Mystery Around Imran Khan Deepens

'Shehbaz, Munir Scared; Pak Will Burn if...': Sister Noreen’s Big Warning As Mystery Around Imran Khan Deepens | Image: Republic

Amid the multiple speculations over former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's disappearance in custody and floating death rumours, Khan's sister Noreen Niazi has issued a stern warning to the Pakistan government, saying that the country will "burn" if Imran Khan is touched. She also clearly stated that Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be held accountable if anything unfortunate happens to Imran Khan while he is in custody.

In an exclusive interview to Republic, she said, "No one can touch Imran Khan. Pakistan will burn if Imran Khan is touched."

"Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir will be responsible if anything happens to Imran Khan. They are scared of Imran’s voice reaching the people,” she added.

Noreen said that Imran Khan's family has no idea about his present condition as they have not been able to meet him for a long time.

"We do not have the latest information. We have not been allowed to meet Imran for several months,” she stated.

On the charges of Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif "plotting" against Imran Khan, Noreen said, "Imran Khan is against Pakistan being sold to other countries. Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif have sold the country.”

She also feared for her own life and stated that Pakistan is unsafe for her family. However, she mentioned that Khan's family has no plans to leave Pakistan and vowed to fight for the people.

"I could be killed; they can do anything. My son has been in military custody without a trial,” Noreen said.

"We are not safe in Pakistan but will not leave the country. We will fight for the rights of the people of Pakistan,” she added.

Noreen further warned that the people of Pakistan will hit the streets if any maltreatment is meted out to Imran Khan.

"People of Pakistan will now come out on the streets. I don’t know what will happen when people come out,” she cautioned.

Noreen said that Pakistani media has been forced to ban Imran Khan at the behest of Army Chief Asim Munir.

"Pakistani media has been forced to ban Imran Khan. Imran Khan has been banned by Asim Munir,” she said.

Imran Khan's sisters, his lawyers and political leaders from his party have not been permitted to meet him despite staging rigorous sit-in protests outside the prison.

Imran Khan's other sister, Aleema Khanum, on Friday also issued a stern warning for anyone who dares to harm her brother. This comes after rumours of Khan's death in Adiala Jail were circulated in media.

Reacting to the death rumours, Aleema Khanum asked, “Who said that? Aren't they ashamed to say such a thing?”

“Whoever is saying such things, they will remember. If they even dared to harm Imran Khan's hair…no one will be spared,” she added.

In an exclusive interview to Republic, Aleema said the family has not been allowed to meet Imran Khan for several weeks, even though court orders clearly state that lawyers and family must be allowed a meeting every Tuesday. Jail regulations also allow a weekly meeting.

“They are isolating him deliberately,” she said.

She described how the family protested peacefully outside the jail, sitting on a footpath nearby, but police attacked them.

“My 71-year-old sister was dragged. She fainted. She could have been severely injured. This is fascism,” she said.