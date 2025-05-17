Asim Munir Called Me At 2:30 AM Saying India Bombed Its Air Bases: Shehbaz Sharif's Big Admission

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India bombed several critical Pakistani airbases after receiving a call from Army Chief General Asim Munir at around 2:30 AM, informing him about strikes at multiple locations.

Sharif made this admission in front of a large gathering, stating that General Munir woke him up in the middle of the night with news of the attacks via a secured phone line.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a clip of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledging India’s strikes on multiple air bases deep inside Pakistani territory.

Sharif explicitly admitted that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 AM to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. This revelation underscores the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor, a decisive response executed deep within Pakistan.

Pakistan didn't listen to India's good advice, then was hit hard

India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack on the intervening night of May 7-8 when it bombed multiple terror bases inside its territory and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 100 terrorists and reducing terror infrastructure to dust.

India maintained that their action was non escalatory as the Indian armed forces refrained from targeting military, army and civilian establishments in Pakistan.

However, Pakistan didn't listen to India's good advice and launched swarm drone and missile attack aiming to target India's military and civilian establishments over various districts along the Line of Control and international border on the intervening night of May 8-9 and 9-10, but failed terribly as a strong and resilient AI driven India's air defence system powered by Akash missiles and S-400 systems destroyed neutralised hundreds of drones and missiles.

Retaliating to Pakistan's unprovoked escalation, India struck back strongly and bombed various critical air bases deep inside its territory, dismantling their military infrastructure, bombing runways, causing heavy damages.

A rattled and loser Pakistan didn't stop there and further launched their Fatah missiles aiming to target various Indian cities but this attack was too thwarted by India's robust air defence system. One of the Fatah missiles, which was targeted towards Delhi, was intercepted in Haryana's Sira.

Pak minister Ishaq Dar embarrasses himself, quotes fabricated news, exposed by his own media

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented an article published in international media praising the Pakistani Air Force. Dar proudly cited the UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph, which had reportedly described the Pakistani Air Force as the ‘Undisputed King of the Skies.’

However, shortly after Dar presented this news in the House, he was fact-checked by Pakistan’s own media outlet Dawn, which revealed that the article in question was AI-generated and fake.

What happened in Pahalgam terror attack?

On April 22, Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, who were vacationing in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

4-5 Pakistani terrorists singled out and hand picked Hindus and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents. Terrorists even went to an extent and asked survivors and victims to go and tell Modi how they killed them.

The attack ignited nationwide outage against Pakistan and terrorists, calling for a strong action against the terror sponsor state.

Prime Minister Narendra had in a open warning gave a clear cut message to the world that India will identify, nab and bring perpetrators, their backers and handlers to justice.