Sheikh Hasina Urges People to Oust Anti-Liberation Forces, Protect Bangladesh’s Secular Culture

Dhaka/New Delhi: Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday accused anti-liberation forces of seizing power illegally and trying to destroy the country’s secular and cultural identity. In a powerful statement released on the occasion of Bengali New Year (Pohela Boishakh), Hasina, who has been living in exile since August last year, called on the people of Bangladesh to stand up and “drive out” those who are attempting to erase the country’s history and values.

“Today, anti-liberation forces have illegally seized power in Bangladesh. They are actively trying to destroy Bengali culture,” said the 77-year-old leader in her statement, shared publicly from India where she has taken refuge.

Hasina Slammed Current Rulers as ‘Enemies of Culture’

Sheikh Hasina sharply criticized the current regime, accusing it of undermining the legacy of Bangladesh’s independence.

She stated that those who were now in charge were not only illegitimate but were acting against the spirit of the liberation movement that led to Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

“Whenever anti-independence forces gained control in the past, they attacked the nation's history, heritage, and culture. They not only tried to stop the Mangal Shobhajatra but even attempted to change its name,” she added, referring to the traditional New Year procession that symbolizes unity and cultural harmony.

Hasina said, “Those who now run Bangladesh are enemies of the nation and enemies of our culture.”

From Long Rule to Exile

Hasina, who led Bangladesh for nearly 16 consecutive years under the Awami League, left the country in August 2024 after her government was toppled by a massive student-led uprising.

The political crisis paved the way for a transition of power to an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had long been in conflict with Hasina’s regime over various issues.

The ousted leader has since been vocal about the state of the country’s governance and cultural erosion.

Her statement on Pohela Boishakh marked her first major address since going into exile.

Call to Action on Bengali New Year

As Bangladesh celebrated the Bengali New Year, Hasina used the occasion to appeal directly to the people. “Let us drive out the anti-liberation and anti-culture forces, and raise Bangladesh's head high on the global stage,” she urged, calling for national unity against what she called “cultural sabotage.”

She concluded her message with a call for cultural renewal and integrity. “On this auspicious moment of Bengali New Year, let us commit to rejecting all that is unhealthy, ugly, or part of a distorted culture — and instead, embrace a healthy, beautiful, and creative way of life.”

Country Celebrated Pohela Boishakh Amid Tensions

Despite political tensions, Bangladesh marked the New Year with traditional celebrations, albeit under tighter control and a noticeable change in the cultural environment. Events like Mangal Shobhajatra were reportedly subdued or altered, sparking criticism from cultural and political figures.

Hasina’s message added further momentum to the concerns raised by civil society and opposition voices about the future of secularism and cultural freedom in the country.