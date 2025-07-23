'She’s The Hottest Person In Room, Hotter Than Everybody': Donald Trump’s Latest Remark on Tulsi Gabbard

Trump sparked calls Tulsi Gabbard “the hottest one in the room” during a White House event | Image: X

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump praised Tulsi Gabbard, the current Director of National Intelligence, for her role in a newly released report that he claims exposes a conspiracy led by former President Barack Obama to rig the 2016 election.

Trump commended Gabbard for her leadership and commitment to transparency in intelligence matters.

While lauding Gabbard’s leadership, Trump made a controversial remark that quickly drew criticism, “Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi, she is like hotter than everybody. She is the hottest one in the room right now.”

Critics slammed the comment as disrespectful and inappropriate for a public official in such a senior role.

While Trump has previously used "hottest" to refer to popularity or prominence, often calling the U.S. the “hottest country”, many viewed this instance as a tone-deaf reference.

Trump declared, “They cheated without question. It’s not even a quote,” and added that Gabbard told him, “You’ve seen nothing yet.” He continued, “We’re very proud of you, Tulsi. They cheated so badly… and it shouldn’t have been a loss. It was a big victory.”

Trump Accuses Obama, Clinton, and Biden of Orchestrating 2016 ‘Crime of the Century’

Escalating his long-standing rhetoric, Trump again accused Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton of orchestrating what he described as the “crime of the century” alleging that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated hoax.

“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY! Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

His renewed assault followed a disclosure by Director Gabbard, who declassified over 100 pages of records last week. The documents allegedly show Obama-era national security officials attempting to suppress less alarming intelligence and amplify concerns about Russian influence ahead of the 2016 vote.

Obama’s Office Dismisses Allegations as “Bizarre and Ridiculous”

In response, former President Obama’s office issued a rare statement through spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush, dismissing Trump’s claims as baseless and politically motivated.

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Rodenbush said. “Nothing in the documents released undermines the well-established conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The findings were reaffirmed in a 2020 bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

The statement emphasized that while Russia attempted to influence public opinion, there was no evidence of vote tampering.

Political analysts noted that Trump’s renewed focus on Obama may be part of a broader deflection strategy amid mounting scrutiny of his own record and personal controversies. U.S. media outlets reported that when questioned about his past social ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump dodged the topic and instead reignited accusations against Obama.

“The witch hunt you should be talking about is that they caught President Obama absolutely cold,” Trump said during an interview.

Despite Trump’s persistent claims, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings remain widely accepted across party lines. The panel concluded that Russian interference in the 2016 election constituted one of the gravest counterintelligence threats in modern U.S. history. It also found that members of Trump’s campaign team sought to capitalize on Democratic email leaks sourced from Russian military operatives.