Ship Capsizes At Haiti Port, 7 Dead And 17 Injured

Haiti: A tragic accident occurred on Monday at the Varreux Terminal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, when a ship capsized while loading trucks. The ship, named Maelys Lome II, was carrying goods between the cities of Gran Sud and Port-au-Prince. During the loading process, a truck's poor manoeuvre caused the ship to lean sideways, eventually tipping over.

At least seven people were killed, and 17 others were injured in the incident. Videos shared on social media showed the ship overturned in the water, with several trucks and other objects scattered around. The Maelys Lome II, which weighs 2,401 tons and was built in 1970, is owned by JP Haiti Trans.

The Varreux Terminal expressed deep regret over the accident, stating that plans were being made to right and repair the vessel. Despite the tragedy, the terminal confirmed that normal activities at the oil terminal were continuing, and international port operations, including fuel and bulk product shipments, were unaffected.