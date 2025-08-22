Shocking Video Captures Malaysia's F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Exploding During Takeoff At Kuantan Airport

Kuantan: A shocking incident rocked the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan after one of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) F/A-18D Hornet fighter jets reportedly crashed during takeoff. A purported viral video of the fighter jet crash has surfaced, wherein the aircraft was captured bursting into flames as soon as it took off from the airport. Reportedly, the pilot managed to escape without any reported fatalities.

The RMAF has confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the crash. As per the officials, given the aircraft's advanced technology and the RMAF's rigorous maintenance protocols, the incident's specifics will be scrutinised closely. The incident has raised concerns regarding the risks inherent in military aviation, even for experienced pilots and well-maintained aircraft. Notably, the F/A-18 Hornet is a versatile and formidable fighter jet used for various military operations.

The Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport, also known as Kuantan Airport, has temporarily suspended flight operations to facilitate the removal of the crashed aircraft and subsequent runway clearing works. The passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

In recent years, Malaysia has been upgrading its military capabilities, including its air force. The RMAF has been exploring options to modernise its fleet, including expected deals for new aircraft like the Russian Su-57 Felon or the South Korean KF-21 Boramae.

Meanwhile, the RMAF has asserted that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash. The investigation will involve experts from various fields, including aviation, engineering, and safety.

The crash may also briefly affect the RMAF's operations and training schedules. Depending on the investigation's findings, it may lead to changes in maintenance procedures or pilot training programs.