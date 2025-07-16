Shocking Video Shows TV Anchor Run Off During LIVE Broadcast As Israeli Missile Strikes Building Behind Her

Damascus: A TV anchor ran off camera during a live broadcast after a missile strike hit a state TV building in Damascus, Syria. A shocking video has surfaced, capturing the bone-chilling moment when the Israeli strike impacted the building.

The footage shows the anchor delivering the live broadcast when she suddenly flees the frame, moments after a missile is seen striking the structure behind her.

Israel has intensified its offensive in southern Syria following clashes in Suweida between the minority Druze community and other armed groups.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, in an address to the Druze community, stated that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will protect the community in Syria.

In another statement, the Israeli Defence Minister said, “The warnings in Damascus have ended - now painful blows will come.”

Big Blow For Benjamin Netanyahu

Earlier today, in a big blow for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a key political ally quit the coalition due to differences over a proposed law that would enshrine broad military draft exemptions for its constituents.

Shas, an ultra-Orthodox party that has long served as kingmaker in Israeli politics, announced that it would bolt the government over disagreements surrounding a proposed law that would enshrine broad military draft exemptions for its constituents — the second ultra-Orthodox governing party to do so this week, AP reported.

But Shas said it would not undermine Netanyahu's coalition from the outside and could vote with it on some legislation, granting Netanyahu a lifeline in what would otherwise make governing almost impossible and put his lengthy rule at risk. Once their resignations come into effect, Netanyahu's coalition will have 50 seats in the 120-seat parliament.