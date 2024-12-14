Shoot Them Down: Trump Slams Biden Administration Over Mystery Drone Sightings

US President-elect Donald Trump has called for decisive action against a mysterious drone spotted over New Jersey, suggesting it should be shot down. | Image: US Congress

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has called for decisive action against a mysterious drone spotted over New Jersey, suggesting it should be shot down.



In a post on his X social media, Truth Social, Trump took a dig at the Biden administration for its handling of the situation and urged authorities to respond immediately. The drone’s presence has alarmed New Jersey residents and drawn criticism from lawmakers. However, both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have stated that the drone does not pose a “security threat.”

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!", Posted Trump on His Truth Social handle

UFOs in New Jersey? Nighttime Sightings Spark Conspiracy Theories

That buzzing coming out of New Jersey? It's unclear if it's drones or something else, but for sure the nighttime sightings are producing tons of talk, a raft of conspiracy theories and craned necks looking skyward.

Cropping up on local news and social media sites around Thanksgiving, the saga of the drones reported over New Jersey has reached incredible heights.

This week seems to have begun a new, higher-profile chapter: Lawmakers are demanding (but so far not getting) explanations from federal and state authorities about what's behind them. Gov. Phil Murphy wrote to President Joe Biden asking for answers. New Jersey's new senator, Andy Kim, spent Thursday night on a drone hunt in rural northern New Jersey, and posted about it on X.

But perhaps the most fantastic development is the dizzying proliferation of conspiracies — none of which has been confirmed or suggested by federal and state officials who say they're looking into what's happening. It has become shorthand to refer to the flying machines as drones, but there are questions about whether what people are seeing are unmanned aircraft or something else.