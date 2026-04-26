'Shooter Very Sick... Was Heavily Armed': Trump On White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Incident

New Delhi: As chaos erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Trump addressed the situation by highlighting that the suspect was “heavily armed,” a detail that underscored the severe nature of the threat at the high-profile Washington event.

As chaos continued to subside following his evacuation, Trump addressed the incident by confirming the attacker's capture and praising law enforcement for their swift action in averting a more catastrophic outcome.

“That was very unexpected, but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement," Trump said.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service," he added.

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He further added that authorities would release visual evidence of the incident.

“They acted very quickly and have just released, for purposes of transparency and clarity, I’ve ordered it to be put out a tape showing the violence of this thug who attacked our Constitution, and also showing how quickly the Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country’s behalf."

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Law officer shot

Trump also confirmed that while a law enforcement officer was shot during the encounter, they survived thanks to their bulletproof vest.

“One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest," the President said.

“He was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job. He’s doing great. He’s in great shape; he has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him," he said.

According to reports, the officer was struck in an area covered by protective gear and is expected to recover.

What happened at White House Dinner

The event occurred at the Washington Hilton, which was hosting hundreds of journalists, government officials, and invited guests for the yearly gala.

Reports from the AP indicate that gunfire erupted outside the ballroom, triggering widespread panic as attendees sought cover beneath tables. Some of those present noted hearing anywhere from five to eight gunshots.

Trump's first reaction

Donald J. Trump issued his first statement after a dramatic shooting scare briefly disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, praising security agencies and backing the decision to continue the high-profile event.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the developments as “quite an evening in D.C.,” commending the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting “quickly and bravely.” He confirmed that the suspected shooter had been apprehended and said he had recommended that the programme continue despite the incident.

“I have recommended that we ‘let the show go on’ but will entirely be guided by law enforcement. They will make a decision shortly,” Trump said.

Attacker Identified

First images of the shooting suspect during the White House Correspondents' Dinner being tackled by the Secret Service at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

Shortly after the image surfaced, authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.