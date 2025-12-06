Updated 6 December 2025 at 17:47 IST
Shooting At Illegal Bar: 11, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, Killed In South Africa
At least 11 people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after gunshots rocked an illegal bar in South Africa's Pretoria. As many as 14 people were left injured in the firing incident, while the unidentified suspects fled the scene.
Johannesburg: At least 11 people were killed on Saturday including a three year old boy, after gunshots were fired at an illegal bar in the South African city of Pretoria, police said, adding that a manhunt was launched for three suspects who were not identified.
Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township, they said in a statement.
Police didn't say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the illegal bar, known locally as a 'shebeen.'
"Three minors are among those deceased, which include a 3-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl," the South African Police Service said.
South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day.
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 17:47 IST