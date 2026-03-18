Updated 18 March 2026 at 09:17 IST
Shooting At US Air Force Base In New Mexico: 1 Dead And Another Wounded
The person wounded has been taken for medical treatment, according to the statement. Security officials confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown was lifted. “Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time,” the 49th Wing statement said.
- World News
- 1 min read
A shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico on Tuesday left one person dead and another wounded, according to military officials.
The Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, in southern New Mexico, was put on lockdown at about 5:30 p.m. because of reports of an active shooter near the base convenience store, according to a statement released by the 49th Wing.
The person wounded has been taken for medical treatment, according to the statement. Security officials confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown was lifted.
“Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time,” the statement said.
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The base convenience store was closed until further notice, the base said in a post on Facebook.
Neither the names of the people shot nor additional details on the shooting have been released.
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The roughly 93-square-mile (240-square-kilometer) base houses the 49th Wing, which supports national security work and includes combat-ready airmen and guardians, according to its website.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 09:17 IST