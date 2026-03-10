Shots Fired at United States Embassy in Toronto

Toronto: Shots were fired at the US embassy in Toronto early Tuesday, but no one suffered any injuries, police said, in what Canada’s public safety minister described as an “absolutely unacceptable” incident.

Toronto police said on X that officers reacted to reports of gunshots at 5:29 a.m. (0929 GMT). Officers stated they do not currently have information on a potential suspect, but they did find evidence of a discharged firearm at the scene.

Officers discovered damage to the building and expended shot shells, according to Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo. According to witness accounts, two men walked out of a white SUV around 4:30 AM ET, fired a handgun at the front of the building, and then drove away. There were individuals inside the building at the time, according to Barredo, but no one was hurt.

Investigation and security response

Superintendent Chris Leather, Chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, stated that although the incident is being looked into, it is too early to identify the motivation. Additionally, he stated that security will be tightened at Israeli and American embassies in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, as well as US consulates in Toronto.

"These consulates deserve a heightened amount of vigilance and security at this time in the hopes that we can bring the temperature down in the coming days and weeks," Leather told reporters at a press conference.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree condemned the shooting. "The shooting ... is absolutely unacceptable. Canada will never tolerate intimidation and violence of any kind, including towards our American friends in Canada," Anandasangaree said in a post on X.

The US State Department said it is aware of the incident and is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local law enforcement.

Similar incidents elsewhere

In a separate incident on Sunday, an improvised device exploded at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway. Police are still searching for a suspect, and one line of investigation includes a possible link to the Iran war. In New York City, two men have been charged with terrorism after throwing a homemade bomb at anti-Islam protesters over the weekend.

What could be the possible reason behind this shooting?