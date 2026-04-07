Shots Fired Outside Israeli Consulate In Istanbul: 2 Attackers Killed, 1 Seriously Injured | Video

Istanbul: Two people were killed and one was seriously injured as shots were fired close to the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. Two Turkish police officials were dead in the incident. According to a witness, gunfire sounds were heard around the building that houses the consulate, a witness said.

Gunfire-like sounds were heard with people screaming at the background, in several videos that have emerged from the scene.

As per Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster the attackers were armed with long-barreled weapons. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the attackers or what could have been their objective behind the attack.

Further details are awaited.