'Should I Say My Last Words?' Passenger's Final Text Before Plane Crash in South Korea

Seoul: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air flight crashed near Muan International Airport in South Korea, claiming the lives of at least 176 of the 181 people on board. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was traveling from Bangkok and attempted to land shortly after 9 a.m. However, it veered off the runway, collided with a fence, and flames erupted all over.

Among the many tragedies, one story stood out: a family received a chilling text from a loved one moments before the crash. “Should I say my last words?” it read.

Many locals in the area saw the flames in the jet's engine and heard multiple explosions during the incident, as per report.

"I saw the plane descending and thought it was about to land when I noticed a flash of light...Then there was a loud bang followed by smoke in the air, and then I heard a series of explosions," an eyewitness recalled as he watched it around 4.5 kilometers away from the airport, said.

Emergency teams and investigators swiftly arrived at the crash site, but the impact had reduced much of the plane to wreckage, leaving only the charred tail intact. Firefighters and rescue personnel spent hours combing through scattered debris, recovering two survivors, likely crew members. Efforts have now shifted to recovering bodies, as authorities search the area for victims possibly ejected by the force of the crash.

‘We apologize’ Jeju Air Issues Statement

"We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement on its website.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-Bae expressed profound sorrow over the crash, pledging the airline's full cooperation with the investigation and a commitment to supporting the victims' families.

“We apologize for causing concern, and our efforts will be directed toward assisting the affected families,” he said in a televised address.