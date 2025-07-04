Should We Create a New ‘America Party’? Elon Musk’s Independence Day Poll Follows Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Passage

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, once considered a Trump ally, launched a sharp critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's flagship second-term legislation, calling the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” fiscally reckless and a betrayal of the American people.

Taking to X on Independence Day, Musk used the moment to challenge the nation’s deeply entrenched two-party system.

In a widely circulated post, he asked, “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?”

The post included a poll inviting users to weigh in on whether it was time to form a new political party, one that could, in his view, truly represent the people.

Just minutes later, Musk followed up with a strategic vision for how such a party could hold real power despite limited numbers.

“One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," he wrote.

Elon Musk Vowed to Launch ‘America Party’ if Trump’s BBB Passed

Musk’s push for political disruption didn't start on July 4. On July 1, just after the bill passed in the Senate, Musk had already fired a warning shot.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he declared on X.



In another post he wrote, “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."



Describing the legislation as “insane,” Musk accused both parties of catering to special interests rather than serving ordinary Americans. He claimed the bill’s proposed $5 trillion debt ceiling hike would inflict long-term harm on working-class citizens and expose Republicans as fiscally no different from Democrats.