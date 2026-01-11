Singer's Chilling Premonition Turns True: Rising Colombian Star Yeison Jimenez Dies In Plane Crash He Had Dreamt Of

Bogota: Colombian singer Yeison Jimenez and his five band members were killed in a plane crash near Bogota on Saturday. According to reports, the charter flight, carrying Jimenez and his musical team, failed to gain altitude shortly after takeoff from Juan Jose Rondon Airport, crashing in a field near the end of the runway. The plane crash incident has left the Colombian music industry shocked as fans and fellow artists mourn the loss of the beloved singer.

Singer Yeison Jimenez, a native of Caldas's Manzanares, had performed earlier in Boyaca and was travelling to Medellin before heading to Marinilla for a scheduled performance that evening.

Shockingly, the tragic incident occurred days after the singer had reportedly dreamt of dying in a plane crash, while revealing his fears in a recent interview. "God had sent him signs warning of the potential danger," Jimenez had said, recalling a previous close call in which he nearly lost his life.

Local media reports suggested that the plane, a private charter, took off from Paipa airport in central Colombia but failed to gain altitude, crashing in a nearby field. The emergency services confirmed multiple fatalities at the site, but officials have not formally identified the victims. "The aircraft was destroyed by fire," local media reported.

Premonitions Of Doom

Reportedly, in a December interview last year, Jimenez spoke about recurring dreams in which he died in a plane crash, saying he had experienced the same dream on three occasions. "I believed the dreams were a warning from God," he said, recalling a previous incident in which he narrowly escaped death. Jimenez also expressed his fears in his last social media post, where he wrote, "Recuerden... si la carreta suena es porque va vacía" ("Remember... if the cart makes noise, it's because it's empty").

Meanwhile, the fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jimenez, sharing heartfelt messages and memories of the singer.

"Your success brightened many moments of my life in Colombia," one fan wrote. "May he rest in peace," another added.

The concerned authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, but the officials have not released any information on the cause of the incident.