Israel’s Katz Says Will “Respond Forcefully” To Ceasefire Violation, Iran Says Hands On Trigger

New Delhi: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that he had instructed the military to "respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire," following reports of incoming Iranian missiles.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s missile attack, shortly after Tehran launched at least two ballistic missiles just as a ceasefire took effect.

“Iran broke the ceasefire,” an Israeli official said. “And it will pay.” The warning came soon after the US- and Qatari-brokered truce between the two countries began. In an official statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declared that any breach of the agreement would be met with a “forceful response.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, during an ongoing assessment, stated that “in light of the grave violation of the ceasefire by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force,” according to a statement released by the military. Lawmakers are calling for immediate retaliation after Iran violated the newly announced ceasefire by launching a ballistic missile toward northern Israel.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, tweeted: “Tehran will tremble. Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech echoed the sentiment, posting: “Quiet will be answered with quiet, missiles will be answered with…?”

Opposition party Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman wrote: “Three and a half hours after the US president announced a ceasefire, there is shooting from Iran toward northern Israel. We must not absorb it, we must not ignore it, we have to respond immediately.”

Likud MK Tali Gotliv declared that “any violation [by Iran] will be met with an appropriate response,” while fellow party member Avichai Boaron called for striking “with full force” at symbols of the Iranian regime.

Trump Warns: ‘Do Not Violate the Ceasefire’ as Israel-Iran Truce Takes Effect

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. He called on both nations to respect the agreement and avoid any violations.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES."

The announcement comes after several rounds of high-level negotiations aimed at ending the recent surge in military tensions between the two countries. The ceasefire is intended to halt further escalation after weeks of deadly conflict.

5 Killed in Beersheba After Iranian Missile Strike Despite Ceasefire

Five people have been killed by Iran's missile volley that was fired at a Beersheba residence. The assault occurred just hours after US President Donald Trump declared an end to hostilities between Israel and Iran.