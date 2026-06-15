Slovakia Honours PM Modi With Highest Award 'Order Of The White Double Cross 1st Class' During Historic Bratislava Visit

Bratislava: Slovakia conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the European nation.

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrin presented PM Modi with the honour. This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest state decoration conferred by the Slovak Republic and is awarded by the President of Slovakia to foreign dignitaries in recognition of exceptional contributions to the development of friendly relations with Slovakia, as well as for outstanding support of its foreign policy interests and international standing.

"Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia," PM Modi posted on X.

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The External Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said that Slovakia recognised PM Modi's contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations.

"PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic, in recognition of PM's contribution to strengthening India-Slovakia ties.

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The honour reflects the growing depth of the India-Slovakia partnership. PM dedicated it to the people of India and underscored the strengthening of people-to-people ties between the two countries," the MEA said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Bratislava.

President Pellegrini extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia since its independence, in the Presidential Palace, where he also signed the visitor's book.

Prime Minister Modi later held a delegation-level meeting with President Pellegrini at the Palace.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21 every year, a special session of yoga was organised at the Palace. The two leaders also visited the session.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited a unique exhibition at the Presidential Palace, inspired by Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. During the visit, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini accompanied PM Modi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival as he began the second leg of his European tour.

PM Modi also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements. Ahead of their formal talks, the two leaders visited an art exhibition.

PM Modi was received by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar at the airport on Sunday evening and accorded a symbolic, traditional Slovak greeting- the offering of bread and salt.