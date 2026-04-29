Plane Crashes Into Hangar at South Australia’s Parafield Airport

New Delhi: A small aircraft has crashed with a hangar, igniting a fire at Parafield Airport in the northern part of Adelaide.

At approximately 2:10 PM, law enforcement and emergency responders were dispatched to a location close to Kings Road following reports that a small aircraft had collided with a hangar during its landing attempt, according to a police statement.

The surrounding region has been cleared out while emergency responders handle the situation. It is unclear how many individuals were on the plane or present in the building.

Dense black smoke from the hangar is drifting into the surrounding area, and residents are cautioned to remain inside. 891 ABC Adelaide listener Ben reported to the station that he observed substantial smoke rising from the hangar.

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"It appears to be a big blaze in an airplane storage facility." I’ve observed several fire trucks passing by - this is likely the fifth one, along with numerous emergency vehicles heading to the scene. "It's quite large," he remarked.

The gable above the hangar's front doors was visible as it released billowing black smoke. The flames weren't visible, but it was quite substantial - there was some type of fuel apparent.

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A representative from the airport stated in a declaration that they were informed about the event.

"The statement indicated that Parafield Airport is closed to all aviation activities."