Small Plane With 6 People Aboard Crashes into Pacific Ocean Off San Diego

A plane with 6 people aboard has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, reported news agency Associated Press (AP).

The Coast Guard is searching a debris field.

US Coast Guard officials said a debris field was discovered near Point Loma Sunday afternoon and began searching for the wreckage in an area where the water is about 200 feet (61 metres) deep.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed around 12:30 pm Sunday, not long after it took off.