'Smart Gesture': Cancelled 2nd Wave Of ‘Planned’ Attacks On Venezuela As Caracas Began Releasing Political Prisoners, Says Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday praising Venezuela's prisoner release stated he cancelled a second wave of attack on the country after the south American nation started releasing political prisoners and is cooperating with the US on rebuilding its oil and gas sector.

Trump, describing it as a “very important and smart gesture”, said the move reflected improving cooperation between Washington and Caracas.

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump stated, "Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace’. This is a very important and smart gesture. The USA and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second wave of attacks.”

He noted that while recent events have made military action unnecessary, all vessels will remain stationed to ensure continued safety and security.

He added, "At least $100 billion will be invested by Big Oil, all of whom I will be meeting with today at the White House.”

US strikes on Venezuela

Over the past weekend, a U.S. military operation in Venezuela resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both individuals face federal indictments in New York for alleged drug trafficking, though they have entered "not guilty" pleas. During a court appearance this week, Maduro denounced the action as a "kidnapping" and identified himself as a "prisoner of war."

Release of foreign and Venezuelan prisoners

Meanwhile, amid soaring tensions between the US and the oil-rich nation, Venezuela released several imprisoned high-profile opposition figures, activists, and journalists, a move Caracas described as a gesture to “seek peace”.

Various organizations and political opponents are calling for the release of approximately 800 individuals currently held in Venezuelan prisons, as per Reuters report.

Both Venezuela's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, the brother of acting President Delcy Rodriguez, and Trump said the releases are a gesture of peace.

For years, Venezuela's opposition and human rights groups have said the government uses detentions to stamp out dissent. The authorities have consistently denied that and have said the prisoners were rightfully jailed for committing crimes.

Leading local rights group Foro Penal estimates that after the releases this week there are 811 political prisoners still being held in the country. That figure includes more than 80 foreign detainees, including two from the United States and one with American residency.

Among prominent detained figures are opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa and lawyer Perkins Rocha, both close allies of Machado; Rafael Tudares, son-in-law of the opposition's former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez; opposition Voluntad Popular party leaders Freddy Superlano and Roland Carreno; and Javier Tarazona, director of an NGO that tracks alleged abuses by Colombian armed groups and the Venezuelan military.