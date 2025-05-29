Smoking Banned in All Outdoor Public Spaces In This Country Starting July 1 | Image: social media

New Delhi: France will ban smoking in all outdoor areas where children are likely to be present, starting July 1. The announcement was made by Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin in an interview with Ouest-France on Thursday.

‘Tobacco Must Disappear Where There Are Children’

Vautrin stated, “Tobacco must disappear where there are children. The freedom to smoke stops where children’s right to breathe clean air starts.”

Where the Ban Will Apply

The smoking ban will be enforced in a wide range of public spaces that children commonly use, including:

Beaches

Public parks and gardens

School surroundings

Bus and tram stops

Sports venues