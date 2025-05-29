Smoking Banned in All Outdoor Public Spaces In This Country Starting July 1

Updated May 29th 2025, 22:44 IST
New Delhi: France will ban smoking in all outdoor areas where children are likely to be present, starting July 1. The announcement was made by Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin in an interview with Ouest-France on Thursday.
Vautrin stated, “Tobacco must disappear where there are children. The freedom to smoke stops where children’s right to breathe clean air starts.”
The smoking ban will be enforced in a wide range of public spaces that children commonly use, including:
Beaches
Public parks and gardens
School surroundings
Bus and tram stops
Sports venues
Individuals caught violating the new rules will face a fine of up to 35 euros ($154).
