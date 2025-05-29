Republic World
Updated May 29th 2025, 22:44 IST

Smoking Banned in All Outdoor Public Spaces In This Country Starting July 1

France will ban smoking in outdoor areas frequented by children, such as parks, beaches, and bus stops, starting July 1.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Does smoking cause infertility in males
Smoking Banned in All Outdoor Public Spaces In This Country Starting July 1 | Image: social media

New Delhi: France will ban smoking in all outdoor areas where children are likely to be present, starting July 1. The announcement was made by Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin in an interview with Ouest-France on Thursday.

‘Tobacco Must Disappear Where There Are Children’

Vautrin stated, “Tobacco must disappear where there are children. The freedom to smoke stops where children’s right to breathe clean air starts.” 

Where the Ban Will Apply

The smoking ban will be enforced in a wide range of public spaces that children commonly use, including:

Beaches

Public parks and gardens

School surroundings

Bus and tram stops

Sports venues

Individuals caught violating the new rules will face a fine of up to 35 euros ($154). 

