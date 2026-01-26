Smriti Irani Champions Yuthika Gokaraju's Science-Led Women's Wellness Initiative at Davos

New Delhi: Laila Nutraceuticals, a global leader in botanical research and nutraceutical innovation, today announced the unveiling of a science-led women’s wellness initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos, marking a significant milestone in preventive, life-stage–aligned healthcare for women.

Smriti Irani, former Hon’ble Union Minister, national leader and long-standing advocate for women’s empowerment who has been the inspiration, evangelist, and person behind this initiative, has congratulated Yuthika Gokaraju on the launch of a comprehensive women’s wellness initiative by Laila Nutraceuticals at the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring the immense economic and public health potential of focused investment in women’s wellness.

“Women must be at the centre of decision-making for a future-ready society — not only in education and opportunity, but in health and wellbeing,” said Smriti Irani. “An initiative of this scale, grounded in science and led by a young woman, reflects both India’s capability and its conscience. Prioritising women’s health is not just a social responsibility; it is an economic and national imperative.”

The initiative marks a strategic expansion of Laila Nutraceuticals’ decades-long scientific work into a preventive, life-stage–aligned wellness platform designed to support women across their lifespan. Rooted in nearly five decades of botanical research and clinical validation, the platform aims to address long-standing structural gaps in women’s health through credible, evidence-based solutions.

Led by Yuthika Gokaraju, Vice President – Business Development at Laila Nutraceuticals, the initiative integrates Indian botanical knowledge with modern clinical science, delivered through globally benchmarked formulation and delivery technologies. “Women’s health has historically been addressed in fragments,” said Gokaraju. “This initiative is about building a coherent, science-led framework that supports women consistently across life stages, while remaining grounded in clinical validation, safety, and long-term impact.”

The initiative brings together patented, clinically validated bioactives with advanced dual-release delivery systems designed for daily usability and consistent absorption. Key areas of focus include reproductive and menstrual health, hormonal transitions, metabolic balance, bone and joint health, cognition, mood, and healthy ageing.

The launch also reflects and builds on the Government of India’s sustained emphasis on evidence-based traditional and preventive healthcare. Addressing the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi underscored that “Ayurveda teaches that balance is the very essence of health,” and noted that restoring this balance is “no longer just a global cause, but a global urgency.” He highlighted India’s commitment to advancing traditional medicine through science, trusted regulation, and global collaboration, emphasising that traditional healthcare must look beyond immediate needs and prepare responsibly for the future.

Collaborative national framework, with the initiative proposed to be co-launched under the regulatory purview of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Ministry of AYUSH, subject to applicable approvals and ongoing regulatory processes.

Powered by Laila Nutraceuticals’ global research infrastructure — including over 150 scientists, more than 20 patented ingredients, cGMP-compliant manufacturing facilities, and partnerships with leading wellness and healthcare brands across 25+ countries and with a cummulative investment of approximately 350 Crores being infused through the expansion of the existing manufacturing facilities— the initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to advancing preventive healthcare through responsible, evidence-based science.

Unveiled at Davos, the initiative highlights growing global recognition of women’s wellness as both a public health priority and a long-term societal and economic imperative.

“This is not about a single product or a momentary launch,” Gokaraju added. “It is about building enduring wellness platforms that women can trust — transparently, responsibly, and with scientific integrity. We are thrilled to have Smriti Irani evangalising this and Primus Partners, India’s largest global Management Consultant helping to drive the business”

Smriti Irani’s championing of this wellness platform reflects her long-standing approach of building enduring systems rather than backing short-term solutions. Over the past three years at the World Economic Forum, she has consistently worked to advance delivery-driven infrastructure that places resources, opportunity, and decision-making power in women’s hands, most notably through the global Alliance for Gender Equity & Equality that she conceived and launched at Davos in January 2024. Her involvement with Yuthika Gokaraju's Laila Nutraceuticals, signals that this initiative is envisioned as permanent health infrastructure designed to serve generations of Indian women. By framing women’s wellness as both an economic necessity and a social priority, Smriti Irani once again positions preventive healthcare as a strategic investment in national productivity, workforce participation, and long-term growth, in line with her broader philosophy of translating vision into institutions, partnerships, and scalable outcomes for women’s advancement.

About Laila Nutraceuticals