Snow, Ice and Frigid Temperatures Make for a Dangerous Winter Mix In United States

A major winter blast of snow, ice, wind and plunging temperatures in the U.S. stirred dangerous travel conditions from central and southern states all the way to the East Coast early Monday, prompting schools and government offices in several states to close.

Over the weekend, at least 600 motorists were stranded in Missouri, authorities said. Hundreds of car accidents were reported in Virginia, Indiana, Kansas and Kentucky.

Winter weather often causes flight delays and cancellations. While airlines can’t control the weather, they are required in the U.S. to provide refunds to customers whose flights are canceled.

Here's the latest:

President Biden's Slight Change in Travel Plans Due to Weather

The snowy weather in Washington forced a slight change in the travel plans for President Joe Biden.

Biden is heading to New Orleans on Monday to help console victims of the New Year’s Day truck attack.

Biden will drive to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to board Air Force One for the flight. He typically flies directly to the base aboard the Marine One helicopter.

Texans Warned About Cold Temperatures

In Texas, the state’s independent grid operator issued a weather warning Monday for residents to be aware of cold temperatures.

Forecasts show major cities like Houston hitting below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 1 degree Celsius) throughout the week. Grid conditions are expected to remain normal despite the higher demand for electricity and experts don’t foresee any major problems to occur.

President Biden Monitoring Weather Situation

President Joe Biden and his team are closely monitoring the severe winter weather across much of the U.S., the White House said in a statement Monday.

White House spokesperson Jeremy Edwards said Biden has directed senior White House Officials to be in close touch with their state and local counterparts in the affected areas. Support will be offered as needed.

“We want to encourage all Americans affected by this weather to take it seriously, continue to monitor forecasts, and heed the warnings of local officials," Edwards said.

Kentucky Governor Says Injured State Trooper Recovering

A Kentucky State Police trooper is recovering at home after his police cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle while he responded to a collision on Interstate 65 in southcentral Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Beshear also urged residents to stay off the roads Monday as highway crews continued to clear roadways.

“This is a significant snow and ice event, so the roadways are still dangerous,” the governor said. “You might be able to see the pavement but that doesn’t mean that it’s not slick. A half an inch of ice is very hard to treat, especially when it coats everything.”

Kentucky State Police dispatchers reported more than 170 vehicle accidents and over 280 stranded motorists who were helped, he said.

Kentucky Thoroughbreds ‘Ride’ Out Winter Storm In Their Stalls

The thoroughbreds residing at storied Calumet Farm in central Kentucky were riding out the winter storm in the safety of their stalls. The horses were led back to the barns Sunday afternoon before freezing rain turned pastures into a slick glaze of snow and ice.

“The ice is the worst part,” Eddie Kane, the farm manager at Calumet, said Monday. “I still haven’t turned them out because it’s still a little bit too dangerous. It’s like an ice-skating rink out there in the fields.”

The horses do fine in the snow, he said, but the ice created too much risk to keep them outside.

“Horses would rather be outside than in a stall,” Kane said. “But I just do it for my own peace of mind.”

Grain rations are bumped up for the horses amid the cold and they eat as much hay as they want, Kane said.

Indianapolis Under Storm Warning, Some Health Offices Closed

Marion County Public Health Department offices in Indianapolis were closed Monday due to poor weather. All clinics and walk-in services operated by the health department also are closed. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning Monday for the Indianapolis area, with snow possible, a high temperature near 28 degrees Fahrenheit and wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

An essential travel watch due to snow was declared Sunday night for Wayne County, Richmond and Centerville, all in eastern Indiana. Only essential travel, like driving to and from work or school, essential medical care, and for supplies or shelter, will be permitted on county roads under the declaration, according to the county. Parking on all county roads and their right-of-way is prohibited.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Sunday activated the state’s National Guard to assist state and local responders with support during the winter storm.

More Than 200 Vehicle Crashes In Virginia In 12-hour Period

In Virginia, state police said in a news release they responded to more than 200 crashes between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, although not all were storm related.

Several accidents included injuries, while one was fatal. A 32-year-old man died around midnight in Wakefield, which is south of Richmond, after his truck ran off the road and struck a tree. Police said he was driving too fast for roadway conditions and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, while alcohol appears to be a factor.

Cincinnati Airport Sees Record Snowfall

A record 8 inches of snow fell Sunday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations that lingered into Monday.

A few more inches of snow was expected Monday across the Cincinnati area, where car and truck crashes Monday morning shutdown at least two major routes leading into downtown.

Schools Closing As Storm Conditions Intensify In Some Areas

School closings are expected to be widespread Monday. Districts in Indiana, Virginia and Kentucky began announcing cancellations and delays on Sunday afternoon. Kentucky’s Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes, extracurricular activities and athletics for its nearly 100,000 students.

Classes also have been cancelled in Maryland, where Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Sunday and announced the state government would be closed Monday.

“Keeping Marylanders safe is our top priority. Please stay off the roads during this storm. Prepare your home and family and charge your communications devices in case you lose power,” Moore said in a statement.