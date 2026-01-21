'Friends & FEW Enemies': Trump's Opening Remark Draws Laughter At WEF

Davos: The attendees of World Economic Forum (WEF) cracked into laughter as US President Donald Trump started giving his speech at the event in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. Here's what left the audience in splits:

Donald Trump began his speech by saying, "It’s great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends...few enemies." With Trump offending a series of nations recently, the verbal irony of Trump having "few enemies" left the audience laughing.

Recently, Trump drew the ire of several European countries after announcing to impose a new tariff of 10% on “any and all goods sent to the United States of America” from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom because of their opposition to American control over Greenland. Further, Trump also threatened to increase the tariff to 25% from June 1, 2026. Notably, these eight European countries are already burdened with earlier-imposed American tariffs. Accusing these countries of playing a "very dangerous game", Trump said, “This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Several world leader including Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, criticised Trump's tariffs. Starmer said, "Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong." Making the UK's stand on Greenland clear, he stated, "Greenland...is part of the Kingdom of Denmark." He added, “We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had also expressed her dissatisfaction over the tariffs and had stated that the EU standing in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

Apart from the issues of tariffs and Greenland, Trump also attracted criticism over his invasion into Venezuela and the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Netizens In Splits

Trump's “few enemies” jab attracted humorous mockery on social media. A netizen saud, “Few Enemies? That was a good one to start with Jokes.” Another said, "I think he may have made a "few" more enemies during this speech." An X user commented, "LMFAO! President Trump is ALREADY dropping nukes on the WEF."