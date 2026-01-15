'Something Will Work Out': Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Asserts 'National Security' Claim

New Delhi: Day after US President asserted that he won't accept “anything less" than the control of Greenland, Donald Trump seems to have softened his stance towards the Danish territory, saying that he remains optimistic that “something will work out.”

Trump’s remarks came after talks between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials at the White House, which did not lead to any breakthrough on the Arctic territory, which is now currently governed by Denmark. Washington maintains that Greenland is vital to American national security. However, Denmark and the autonomous government in Greenland have not accepted any dent to its sovereignty.

“Greenland is very important for the national security, including of Denmark,” Trump said speaking to reporters at the Oval Office. “And the problem is there’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland, but there’s everything we can do,” he reasoned.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt reportedly met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance to discuss the future of the Arctic island. However, nothing substantive turned out, though reports indicate that a joint working group might be formed to discuss issues like security cooperation between US and Greenland, and possibly the option of having additional US military bases in the region.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump continued to push for control of Greenland, reasoning that it is necessary for US' "national security" and it would also bolster NATO's strength.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Advertisement

Later, sharing a news report on Truth Social, Trump said that NATO should also Denmark to “get out” of Greenland, since only USA can protect the territory.

“NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!” Trump said.