'Sometimes We Don't See Eye To Eye': Netanyahu Pushes Back Against Trump's ‘Israel Does As I Say’ Remark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected suggestions that Israel follows directives from U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the sovereignty of both nations amid reported differences over regional security issues, including operations in Lebanon.

In a pointed response, Netanyahu stated, “President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants. We are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don’t see eye to eye.”

The remarks came after Trump, in a recent interview, claimed that Israel “does as I say” when asked about his ability to influence Israeli military decisions, particularly regarding strikes on Lebanon. Netanyahu clarified that assertions of one leader dictating policy to the other are “not true,” underscoring that both countries pursue their own national interests while maintaining a strong alliance.

Netanyahu has described Trump as a close friend to Israel but stressed mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and leadership. The exchange highlights occasional policy divergences between the longtime allies, even as they coordinate on broader security challenges in the Middle East.

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The two leaders have reportedly clashed in recent discussions over the scope of Israeli actions against Hezbollah, with tensions surfacing publicly in recent days. Despite the friction, officials on both sides continue to affirm the enduring strategic partnership between the United States and Israel.