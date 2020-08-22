Bolivia's Former President Evo Morales Accused Of Minor's Rape, Human Trafficking

Bolivia's Ministry of Justice has filed a criminal complaint against former president Evo Morales for allegedly having intimate relations with a minor. Earlier in a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Minister Guido Melgar said that Morales is being charged with human trafficking in addition to statutory rape.

Exiled Ex-Bolivia President Charged

Morales’ alleged relationship with the minor came to light several days ago after some pictures surfaced. As per reports, the girl in question is now 19 but was a minor when her alleged relationship with Morales began. The pictures that have now stormed the social media show Morales on trips with the minor girl.

Evo Morales served as the President of Bolivia from 2006-2019. After resigning amid protests over his re-elected for a fourth term, Morales fled the country to Mexico and has since then settled in Argentina. As per reports, rape in Bolivia is punishable by two to six years of imprisonment while human trafficking carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Bolivia’s current government has launched multiple investigations against the former Bolivian president ranging from sedition to terrorism. After the charges were made public, neither Morales nor his party the Movement for Socialism (MAS) has commented on the allegations.

COVID crisis in Bolivia

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the country has reported over 100,000 coronavirus cases and has a death toll of over 4,000. Bolivia is one of the poorest countries in South America and the disease has struck the country's fragile health system very hard. The country is currently suffering from saturation of funeral services. Cochabamba is one of the worst-hit cities in Bolivia.

(With agency inputs)

