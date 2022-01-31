Brazil: 19 Killed As Heavy Rains Cause Landslides & Flooding In Sao Paulo

Nearly 19 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flooding triggered by torrential rainfall in Brazil's most populated state, Sao Paulo, on Sunday, authorities reported. Rising water levels have compelled approximately 500,000 families to flee from their homes over the weekend. As per the municipal government, three members of the same family perished after a landslide demolished their home in the city of Embu das Artes, while four others were saved by firefighters.

According to Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, four children perished in Francisco Morato, while four more individuals died in Franco da Rocha. Ribeiro Preto and Ja have also reported deaths. The state fire service revealed that three of the deceased were swept away by floodwaters, AP reporte

Governor Joao Doria pledged $2.8 million in financial aid

Meanwhile, Governor Doria had deployed a helicopter on Sunday to examine the damage caused by Brazil rains and pledged $2.8 million in financial aid to the affected cities. According to the state administration, overflowing rivers caused 500,000 families to move from their homes. Due to the rise in waters, several highways and roads were closed. Moreover, the city of Sao Paulo cancelled scheduled vaccination campaigns against the COVID-19 disease due to rain-related interruptions.

Previously on Sunday, Doria took Twitter to announce that he was on his way to the affected places and wrote, "I am sorry for the lives lost due to heavy rains in the state of SP."

Lamento pelas vidas perdidas por conta das fortes chuvas no estado de SP. Estou a caminho dos locais atingidos para acompanhar o trabalho das equipes dos Bombeiros. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) January 30, 2022

Brazil landslides

Earlier this month, floods and landslides had wreaked havoc in Brazil's Minas Gerais as the state was battered by severe rains. January 12 landslides had killed at least 24 individuals and the state's civil defence office had declared a state of emergency because of floods in 145 towns.

A total of 17,000 individuals were displaced from their houses. As per Brazil's meteorology institute, portions of Minas Gerais received over 400 millimetres of rainfall in the first ten days of 2022. According to AP, aerial photographs from the municipalities, Governador Valadares as well as Ponte Nova revealed the depth of the floods and devastation.

(Image: AP)