Lula Da Silva Defeats Bolsonaro To Become Brazil's President Again After 20 Years

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won the Presidential elections in Brazil again after 20 years, defeating Jair Bolsonaro, the incumbent President, in an extremely tight election on Sunday. More than 98.8% of votes were tallied in the runoff vote, in which Lula da Silva secured 50.9% votes and Bolsonaro secured 49.1% votes. Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court called it a "mathematical certainty". United States President Joe Biden, was among the first ones to congratulate Lula da Silva on his win. Taking to Twitter, the US president wrote, "I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead."

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022

On Lula da Silva's stunning victory, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said, "After so many injustices you lived through, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed."

Después de tantas injusticias que viviste, el pueblo de Brasil te ha elegido y la democracia ha triunfado.



Latinoamérica sueña. pic.twitter.com/w9QwNAwhGk — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) October 30, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron also came forward and congratulated Lula da Silva and added the poll opened "a new page" in the nation's history. "Together, we will join forces to take up the many common challenges and renew the ties of friendship between our two countries," the French president added.

Toutes mes félicitations, cher @LulaOficial, pour ton élection qui ouvre une nouvelle page de l'histoire du Brésil. Ensemble, nous allons unir nos forces pour relever les nombreux défis communs et renouer le lien d'amitié entre nos deux pays. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 30, 2022

Lula Da Silva aims to work beyond his liberal Workers' Party

Lula da Silva, who couldn't fight the 2018 elections over corruption and money laundering charges, came out of prison after 580 days in late 2019. The 77-year-old veteran leader has managed to overturn the extreme Conservative rule to establish a Liberal rule in Brazil. It has been for the first time since Brazil's return to democracy in 1985, that a sitting President has failed to win re-election. Lula da Silva aims to work 'beyond his own political party' and 'wants to bring in centrists and a few conservatives, who voted for him'.

