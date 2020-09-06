Brazil Hits 4 Million COVID-19 Cases, Authorities See Signs Of Pandemic Slow Down

Brazil surpassed four million COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 3 as the health ministry officials claim infections have started to plummet in the world's second worst-hit nation. According to the reports, the South American nation recorded its first case on February 26, and has registered a total of more than 4.04 million infections and over 124,600 fatalities, second only to the United States.

READ: Brazil Theme Park Offers Drive-thru 'horror Night'

44,000 new cases

Brazil recorded a whooping 44,000 new cases and 834 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry. The ministry is reported to have said that there is a sign of a reduction in the number of cases in recent days. Since the end of August, the country has averaged around 870 COVID-19 fatalities compared to the previous months when the daily average of deaths was over 1,000.

However, the experts urged for caution and said the slow down in cases should be maintained for the next two to three weeks in order to draw any strong conclusions about the situation. In addition, Brazil has recorded a death rate of 589 per million inhabitants but there is a huge difference between the figures in the north (746) and the south (309).

READ: During Pandemic, Brazilian Horror Park Reopens As Drive-thru

As per reports, experts have warned against a resurgence and said the situation could worsen if government allows the businesses to reopen. Many Brazilian cities are eagerly waiting to get government approval to reopen schools. Public places like restaurants, gyms and churches have already reopened with strict social distancing rules in place.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticised for his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic and has said that virus vaccination shouldn’t be mandatory. The comments were swiftly rebuked by opponents on social media, as per reports.

Criticising Bolsonaro's policies, Sau Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said that immunisation cannot be viewed as a personal decision. Sao Paulo, with 46 million residents, is the pandemic’s epicenter in Brazil and has seen more than 30,000 dead from COVID-19 accounting for about a fourth of the country's death toll.

(With agency inputs)

READ: Brazil's Leader Alarms Critics With COVID-19 Vaccine Doubts

READ: Brazil's President Says Coronavirus Vaccinations 'will Not Be Mandatory'