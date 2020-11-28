Brazil President Bolsonaro Won't Take COVID Vaccine, Says Mask 'taboo' Will Fall Someday

Stroking another controversy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a statement broadcasted live over multiple social media platforms on Thursday said that he will not take a Covid-19 vaccine. He had also called the use of masks to limit the spread of the disease “the last taboo to fall.” “I tell you; I will not take (any vaccine). It is my right and I am sure that Congress will not create difficulties for whoever doesn't want to take a vaccine," he said.

This was the latest in a long list of controversial statements on the COVID-19 pandemic from Bolsonaro, who has condemned the "hysteria" around Coronavirus by comparing the deadly virus to a "little flu". He had also asserted that immune systems of Brazilians were so strong, they could swim in raw sewage and "not catch a thing."

Bolsoari said, "If it is effective, lasting, reliable, whoever doesn't take it will be doing harm only to himself, and who takes the vaccine will not be infected. There's nothing to worry about."

When Jair Bolsonaro sparked controversy with statements on COVID-19

Earlier, Jair Bolsonaro, on many occasions, had expressed his skepticism over the effectiveness of wearing a mask because according to him, there is very little conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of masks in stemming the transmission of COVID-19. Joking on Twitter, the President had said that the Brazilians do not need a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes widely available; however, vaccine for his dog would be required.

Currently, Brazil is the third worst-affected country by COVID-19 after the USA and India. Despite the fact that Brazil has the second-highest number of Coronavirus deaths in the world, Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak in Brazil

As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, Brazil so far has recorded over 6,238,350 positive cases, out of which 171,998 people have scumbbed to the infection, while 5,536,524 have successfuly recovered from the virus. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 529,828.

