Brazil: Sao Paulo Carnival Indefinitely Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Brazilian city of Sao Paulo indefinitely postponed its 2021 carnival on Saturday, July 25 due the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sao Paulo Carnival is an annual festival that prides performers clad in costumes showcasing Brazilian culture. However, as Brazil recorded more than 2.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus cases and over 85,000 fatalities, the authorities decided to cancel the event to avoid public gathering.

As per international media reports, Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas, in a news conference, said that the samba schools and the carnival 'blocos' street parties understand it's not viable to organise the parade in February next year.

Read: Brazil, Argentina Witnesses Record Number Of Cases As Latin America Exceeds 4 Mn Mark

Sao Paulo’s carnival attracts thousands of people to the southern city which has unfortunately turned out to be one of the worst-hit cities in Brazil, accounting for one-fourth of the entire country’s fatalities, as reports.

Moreover, the Rio de Janeiro carnival is also reported to be mulling on the suspension of the year's event in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Galleries Shut By COVID-19, Brazil Has A Drive-thru Art Show

New Year's Eve celebration cancelled

Rio de Janeiro is reported to have cancelled New Year's Eve celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival attracts over 3 million people every year as is an important source of tourism revenue.

RioTur, a municipal travel agency was quoted by ANI as saying, “With regard to New Year Eve, the traditional model that we know and have practiced for years, as well as the carnival, will be impossible during the pandemic without a vaccine”.

The company stated that it will explore alternatives such as organising a smaller scale celebration, or a virtual event with a traditional fireworks display.

Read: Brazil Begins Phase-III Trails Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine On Volunteering Health Workers

Read: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests COVID-19 Positive For Third Time