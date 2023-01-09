Brazil SC Orders Military Crackdown On Pro-Bolsonaro Camps And Arrest Of Protesters

After former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed major government buildings, Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered a military crackdown across the country within 24 hours to stop the ongoing protest. The Brazilian Court has also directed authorities to arrest the protestors, reported CNN.

"Absolutely nothing justifies the existence of full camps of terrorists, sponsored by various financiers, with the complacency of civil and military authorities in total subversion of necessary respect for the Federal Constitution," reads the order issued by the Supreme Court.

Brazil SC orders authorities to take strict action against Bolsonaro's supporters

So far around 400 protestors have been detained after Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the key government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, January 8. Protesters in large numbers had gathered in the capital following Bolsonaro's presidential election defeat in October. For the last three months, protests have been occurring, with people demanding to bring the former leader back into power. It is worth noting here that the commander of the armed forces, police, and defence minister has been strictly ordered to dismantle the protestors. Moraes ordered that all the highways in the country must be cleared on Monday, January 9.

SC orders removal of Federal District Gov

In what may appear to be a more stringent action, the Supreme Court has also ordered the removal of the country's Federal District. Moraes handed down a three-month suspension to Federal District Gov. Ibaneis Rocha, as per the information released by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the supporters of Bolsonaro attacked at least 12 journalists on Sunday. The Union of Professional Journalists in the Federal District said in a statement that violence against members of the press "prevented them from carrying out their work safely."

US Prez Biden condemns ongoing unrest in Brazil

US President Joe Biden has also expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in Brazil. On Twitter, Biden wrote, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concerns about Brazil’s present situation and said, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities.”

