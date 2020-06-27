Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Says He May Have Had COVID-19 Despite Negative Tests

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he may have had the novel coronavirus infection despite stating that he has tested negative twice previously. The statement comes after he waged a court battle to stop the hospital from releasing his test results, raising doubts regarding his health.

The Brazilian President has been criticised globally for not adhering to international health guidelines and allowing public places to be open despite the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Bolsonaro could have COVID-19

Earlier this week, a Federal Judge ordered Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public while threatening to penalise him for each day of violation otherwise. As per reports, Judge Renato Coelho Borelli said in his ruling that Bolsonaro “has exposed other people to the contagion of a disease that has caused national commotion”.

The Judge warned the Brazillian president that he could be fined up to 2,000 reais ($387) per day if he violates federal district ordinance which has been implemented to curb the spread of the virus. Brazil has reported 12,28,114 cases of the virus and 54, 971 deaths due to the virus as per Johns Hopkins University data.

Bolsonaro has been deflecting all blame for the increase in the number of virus cases on City Mayors, State Governors, etc and his administration has come up with multiple theories to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic. When he was asked about the number of cases in Brazil surpassing China's numbers, Bolsonaro shot back stating that he was not a miracle and could not work wonders.

Confronted with a travel ban imposed on Brazil by the US because of widespread COVID-19, one of his advisers called it a 'press hysteria'. "Reopening commerce is a risk I run because, if it (the virus) gets worse, then it lands in my lap," he said when asked about allowing the business to remain functional.

Meanwhile, Manaus Mayor Arthur Virgilio Neto called for Bolsonaro's resignation. Neto believes that Bolsonaro should “shut up and stay at home” after the far-right leader attended a rally, flouting social distancing norms. The Brazilian mayor of the city of two million told an international media outlet that Bolsonaro dreams to be a dictator “but is too stupid”.

