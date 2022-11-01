'I'd Eat An Indian': Brazil's Outgoing Leader Jair Bolsonaro's 5 Bizarre Remarks

As the ex-president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva became the new leader of the country defeating far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, the latter on Monday strengthened rhetoric that he would not cede the elections and won't accept the result as he has lost. Most commonly as Lula, the new president secured the lead in the voting, with over 50.01% of the votes compared with 49.99% for Bolsonaro. As the now-defeated former leader of Brazil Bolsonaro propelled the rhetoric that he will not accept the election results, this wouldn't be first time when he had made remarks that have caused concerns among the members of the Brazilian public.

Five times Bolsonaro shocked people with his unforeseen remarks

Bolsonaro, who apparently refrained from acknowledging that the election even happened in his country, is known for his strange acts and rhetorics. He recently made baseless claims of electoral fraud in what has been perceived as an attempt to challenge the result of the elections in which he lost legitimately. But it wouldn't be the first time he has made remarks that were met with a frown.

'Elections won’t change anything ..'

In 1990, Bolsonaro was elected to Brazil’s Congress. He was then widely accused of planning to plant bombs in military units. Despite that, he hurled national conservatism, in 1999, while he served as a member of Congress, the then Brazilian leader said: “Elections won’t change anything in this country. It will only change on the day that we break out in civil war here and do the job that the military regime didn’t do: killing 30,000.”

'I'll eat an Indian..'

Speaking to a journalist from a newspaper, Bolsonaro in 2016 bragged that he would “eat an Indian," gladly. He went at lengths to claim that he had visited an indigenous community that practiced cannibalism and that the indigenous people ate deceased members of their tribe. He then remarked, “I’d eat an Indian, no problem whatsoever, it's their culture!"

COVID-19 jab will 'turn you into a crocodile'

The former Brazilian leader has a wild presence on social media platforms, including YouTube, and his fans are derisively referred to as “the Bolsominions." Bolsonaro, however, tested the limits of the online platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic as he baselessly claimed online and at unmasked rallies that the then newly-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine would "turn you into a crocodile" or "give you AIDS." The claim was later taken down shortly by Meta-owned Facebook.

'I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it..'

Bolsonaro, formerly a lawmaker and member of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), made an offensive remark in the chamber that attracted a widespread backlash. During an exchange with Congresswoman Maria do Rosario in Brazil’s lower house, he said: “I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it.” Later when asked about his remark in the press, the outgoing Brazilian leader said, Rosario is “not worth raping; she is very ugly.”

'Incapable of loving a homosexual son..'

Bolsonaro, who, during his political career widely opposed LGBTQ rights and equality made a series of offensive remarks. On one occasion, he told the reporters that he would be “incapable of loving a homosexual son,” adding that he would instead prefer a son who “died in an accident than showed up with some bloke with a moustache.”