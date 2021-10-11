Chile: One Dead And Over 20 Police Officers Injured During Rally For Indigenous Rights

At least one protestor died and more than 20 police personnel sustained injuries during a rally organised in support of indigenous rights in the Chilean capital of Santiago, reported news agency Sputnik on Monday.

According to the media reports, police spokesman General Enrique Monras Alvarez said that the police officers were attacked by a group of people wearing hoods. He said that the protestors used firecrackers to attack the police officers deployed to calm down the violent protest.

"During the demonstrations, a group of people wearing hoods was constantly attacking the police with firecrackers ..., one of them hit a protester. Unfortunately, that person died today due to the injuries sustained," said General Enrique Monras.

10 people were detained during the Chile rally

He informed that the victim was identified as Denisse Cortes Saavedra. The woman was a law student at a university in Santiago, added Enrique Monras. According to the news agency, the protestors also attacked the police officers with sticks and stones when they were trying to disperse the protestors with water cannon and tear gas.

According to the BioBioChile radio station, more than twenty law enforcement officers also sustained injuries and hospitalized, and 10 people were detained. Meanwhile, the national prosecution office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Despite controlling major parts of the country, indigenous people fighting for their rights

It is worth mentioning that the country has always maintained a discriminatory policy against the Mapuche people, which is considered Chile's largest indigenous group. Although the indigenous group has been controlling the major parts of the country, they have been given the title of "minority" in the country of 1.91 crore population.

The indigenous group, Mapuche is also considered the earliest resident group in certain parts of Chile. The group fought against the Spanish conquerors in the 19th century.

According to 2020 population data, its population has been drastically reduced. Currently, seven lakh Mapuche residents are living in the country. Earlier in October last year, the country had witnessed a violent clash after two churches were set ablaze by more than tens of thousands of demonstrators.

The protest turned violent when a large number of people gathered to mark the anniversary of a protest movement that broke out in 2019 demanding greater equality in Chile. According to Al-Jazeera, one church close to Plaza Italia was charred to the ground as hooded rebels cheered, while, the second place of worship was robbed and also suffered fire destruction.

