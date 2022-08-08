Colombia: Rare Hummingbird Considered Extinct, Spotted Again After A Decade

An uncommon hummingbird that had been lost for more than ten years was recently spotted by a birdwatcher in Colombia. According to The Guardian report, scientists were concerned that the 'Santa Marta sabrewing', a big hummingbird that can only be found in Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, would have gone extinct when it was last observed in 2010 since its native tropical woods had been mostly stripped for cultivation.

However, it was again rediscovered when a skilled local birdwatcher, Yurgen Vega, captured one, making ornithologists celebrate the finding of Campylopterus phainopeplus. The species has only been recorded three times; the first was in the year 1946 and the second time was seen in 2010 when scientists took the first pictures of the species in the wild, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, the Director of Threatened Species Outreach at the American Bird Conservancy, John Mittermeier said in a press release, “It is so incredible to see photos and video of the Santa Marta sabrewing,” New Scientist reported. He even compared the bird sighting with “seeing a phantom.”

Yurgen Vega, who discovered the hummingbird while surveying rare species in Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta with the conservation groups Selva, ProCAT Colombia, and World Parrot Trust, said he was "overcome with emotion" when he saw the rare bird. The sighting, he claimed, "was a complete surprise." “When I first saw the hummingbird, I immediately thought of the Santa Marta sabrewing. I couldn’t believe it was waiting there for me to take out my camera and start shooting,” citing Vega, The Guardian reported.

IUCN classifies Santa Marta sabrewing as 'critically endangered'

Besides this, the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species classifies the Santa Marta sabrewing as severely endangered, and the conservation group Re:wild's Search for Lost Birds, a global initiative to identify species that have not been spotted for more than 10 years, lists it among the Top 10 "most wanted" birds.

According to The Guardian report, the emerald green feathers, vivid blue throat, and curved black beak of the hummingbird that Vega witnessed stated that it was a male. It was singing and vocalising while perched on a branch, behaviour that biologists believe is connected to courting and territorial defence.

There is a diverse range of wildlife in northern Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, which includes 24 bird species that are unique to this region. However, according to biologists, barely 15% of the forest in the highlands is still intact. The unexpected discovery of the Santa Marta sabrewing is believed to contribute to the preservation of their surviving habitat, which will benefit the numerous species that can be found there.

(Image: Pixabay)