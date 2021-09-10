Colombia: Trade Union Members To Resume Protest Against Tax Reform, Corruption From Sep 28

In the latest developments, Colombian trade union members have invited people to protest against the tax reform and corruption. Through a statement, the trade union association has called on Colombians "to mobilise on September 28" to resume demonstrations against the new tax bills presented before the Congress on July 20. The tax proposal drew widespread criticism from the citizens after it was proposed in April this year.

In his statement, Colombian Trade Union Leader Francisco Maltes Tello said that the newly-presented reforms were not discussed with the trade unions and the governmental organisations. The revised bill was just presented by the government of President Ivan Duque as a measure to meet the debt and expanding fiscal deficit, Al Jazeera reported.

"We are inviting all Colombians to mobilize on September 28 in the name of life, peace, and democracy against the new package (of reform) of (President Ivan) Duque and corruption," ANI reported quoting Maltes, citing his interview with a local broadcaster.

Protests against the tax reform

The rallies in Colombia initiated on April 28 and continued even after the withdrawal of the first legislation on May 2. The "contentious tax reform" bill invoked thousands of students and trade union workers to demonstrate on the streets of the South American nation. The weekly protests were suspended last month on June 15 following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On September 7, protestors took to the streets again in several Colombian cities with an array of demands besides the withdrawal of the reformed tax laws. The protestors demanded social and health care improvements, demilitarisation of cities, and dissolution of Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron Forces, educational equality, and probe into corruption cases, the news agency reported.

The protesters gathered in Bogota and raised slogans against the government. The demonstrations, led by the National Strike Committee, also urged the government to "make decisions in favour of the Colombians." As per official data, the six-week long-running protests have claimed more than two dozen deaths roughly as a result of violent clashes with the law enforcement forces. However, human rights activists reported more than 80 casualties.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)