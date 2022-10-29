Donald Trump Urges Brazilians To Vote For Bolsonaro In Elections, Calls Him 'great Leader'

Ahead of runoff election in Brazil, former US President Donald Trump has urged people to vote for Jair Bolsonaro. Calling Bolsonaro a "great leader," Trump called on people to vote for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for another term and termed the runoff election on Sunday a "big day for Brazil," Press TV reported. He made the appeal to Brazilians in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"VOTE for President JAIR BOLSONARO -- HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!," Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also criticised former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, calling him a "Radical Left Lunatic who will quickly destroy your Country." It is not the first time former US President Donald Trump has praised Bolsonaro and called for his re-election. On October 2, Trump called Bolsonaro a "fantastic man" and "one of the great presidents of any country in the world." He stressed that Bolsonaro has done an "incredible job" for Brazil's economy. In a video posted by Bolsonaro on Twitter, the former US President said, "People of Brazil, you have a great opportunity to reelect a fantastic leader, a fantastic man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world. President Bolsonaro."

Bolsonaro has done 'incredible job with economy': Trump

Donald Trump further added, "He's done an absolutely incredible job with your economy, with your country. He is respected by everybody all throughout the world. So, I strongly endorse President Bolsonaro. He will be your leader for hopefully a long time. He is taking your country to great heights and again, your country is now respected because of him all over the world. So go out and vote for Bolsonaro." While sharing the video, Bolsonaro thanked Trump and said, Thanks to the support of the Brazilian people and our determination to fight for Brazil's interests, today we are respected throughout the world and we count on the support of free and prosperous nations and no longer of socialist dictatorships, as in the past."

- Obrigado, meu amigo Trump! Graças ao apoio do povo brasileiro e de nossa determinação em lutar pelos interesses do Brasil, hoje somos respeitados no mundo todo e contamos com o apoio de nações livres e prósperas e não mais de ditaduras socialistas, como no passado. pic.twitter.com/p4gcAcSiIU — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) October 2, 2022

Bolsonaro & Silva debate before runoff elections

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faced off in a debate on Friday, 28 October, according to AP. It was the final debate between two leaders ahead of the runoff elections scheduled on Sunday, 30 October. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed to enhance spending on the poor. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro committed to increasing the minimum wage from $229 a month to $265 in 2023. He blamed the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for not increasing the minimum wage. Bolsonaro said that they did "better than" work done by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP