'It’s Party Time, Alright?': Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Opens Merch Store

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has opened a store where you can order order a Bolsonaro-themed birthday pack complete with party hats, decorations etc.

Jair Bolsonaro online store

Jair Bolsonaro’s online store includes notebooks, beer mugs, keyrings, stickers and a calendar, as well as the party packs | Image: Bolsonarostore


Certain politicians embark on profitable speaking engagements once they no longer hold positions of power, while others establish foundations, venture into whiskey distillation, engage in cattle raising, or acquire extravagant sheds.

However, former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has taken a distinct route by launching an online store where you can purchase a Bolsonaro-themed birthday package for the cost of a hardcover book. This package includes party hats, cake decorations, and a plastic banner adorned with a joyful message from the Brazil's ex-president.

“It’s party time, alright?” reads the poster’s slogan, below a portrait of the grinning populist. The far-right “party kit” costs 149.99 reais, or just under £24.

The party-related merchandise represents the newest addition to the online Bolsonaro store, which commenced operations in February. The store's launch took place a month after his supporters caused mayhem in Brazil's capital as a demonstration against his loss in the previous year's election.

“If there’s a birthday party theme cooler than this, I’m not aware of it,” read a post on the shop’s Instagram account accompanying a photograph of Bolsonaro’s politician son, Eduardo, sporting a conical hat featuring an image of his father.

Products range from calendars to beer mugs!

The assortment of products available at the former president's store extends beyond party hats and can be purchased through installment payments of up to 12 months. The collection includes items such as notebooks (£9.30), beer mugs (£11), key rings (£3.95), and stickers (£1.50), all featuring Bolsonaro's trademark phrase: "Brazil above everything! God above all!"

Additionally, there is a 14-page calendar that commemorates what is considered some of the "most important achievements" during Bolsonaro's tumultuous presidency from 2019 to 2023. This period was marked by the devastating impact of Covid, with over 700,000 Brazilians losing their lives, a surge in Amazon deforestation, and Brazil's reputation being tarnished on the global stage.

A post shared by Bolsonaro Store Oficial (@bolsonarostoreoficial)

The price of the calendar was recently reduced from £9.50 to £7.90. Despite the motto on its cover declaring, "Our dream is more alive than ever!", many Brazilians hold doubts and reservations about this claim.

