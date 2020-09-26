Peru Extends Coronavirus-linked National State Of Emergency Until Oct 31

On September 25, the Peruvian government extended the national state of emergency until October 31 in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, an ANI report confirmed. The South American country has had the worst fatalities rate in the world, figures tallying to 86 per 100,000 population. President Martin Vizcarra said that the national emergency might extent until the rest of the year, adding, that the extension until the end of the month ahead was made.

“The state of emergency will be in place until the end of the year, this is the idea,” President Martin Vizcarra, ANI quoted Vizcarra, citing a local RPP radio broadcast.

With more than 6,235 confirmed cases recorded as of September 25, the country has hit a total of 795,584 cases, according to the global coronavirus tally. At least 68 people succumbed to the COVID-19 on September 25, taking the death toll to 32,037. Peru, with the world’s sixth-largest caseload, imposed the state of emergency on March 16. The Presidential orders restricted the citizens from exercising their rights of liberal movement and personal security. A national curfew at night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (local time) exempting Sundays, was also imposed across the country to limit the rate of transmission of COVID-19, according to an official press release on the government’s website.

Social gatherings prohibited

Children under the age of 14 and the adults over 65 have been allowed to step out only for essential movements, and otherwise were advised to remain indoors. Social gatherings, including the indoor assembly of the family members, were prohibited by the Peru government. In quarantine areas, such as Amazonas, Madre de Dios, Cajamarca and several others, only one person per family was permitted to go outside during the non-curfew hours, according to the Peruvian government’s quarantine measures.

