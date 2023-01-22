Peru Forced To Shut Down Famous Tourist Attraction Machu Picchu Due To Ongoing Protests

Amid the growing anti-government protest in Peru, the authorities on Saturday were forced to close the famous tourist attraction "Machu Picchu". On Saturday, the Peruvian General Directorate for Cultural Affairs in Cusco declared an indefinite suspension of access to the Inca citadel Machu Picchu in Peru due to the violence-hit region and across the country.

Earlier on Friday, Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said that the rail services to the site had already been suspended due to the track being damaged in different places, leaving the travellers stranded amid the unrest. The latest development came after more than 50 Peruvians sustained injuries following a clash between protestors and police authorities.

"Given the current social situation in our region and the country, it was ordered to close the Inca and Ilactu road network in Machu Picchu from January 21, 2023 until further notice to ensure the safety of tourists and residents," the statement read, reported Sputnik.

According to reports, as many as 46 people have died so far, forcing the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit regions. The protest escalated on Saturday after authorities announced that another protester had died in the country's southern area following a clash with police authorities. After authorities suspended the rail service to Machu Picchu, around 400 people, including 300 foreigners, were left stranded at the site near the town of Aguas Calientes.

Peru protests

Protests in Peru have been ongoing since early December, as demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022. Castillo was charged with a coup attempt and crimes against the state that led to his arrest. He was also accused of trying to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote, which led to then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte's appointment as the country's new leader. Protestors have been denouncing the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate election in the country and the resignation of Boluarte.

