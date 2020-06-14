Peru Reports 4,383 New Coronavirus Cases And 190 More Deaths In 24 Hours

Peru has reported 190 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on June 14. In addition to that, a total of 4,383 people tested positive for the virus on June 14, 2020. Peru, which ranks eighth in the list of worst-hit nations, has reported 6,498 deaths till now.

Second in Latin America

Also, with a nationwide total of 2,25,132 infected cases, Peru is the second worst-hit country in Latin America, just after Brazil. According to John Hopkins University, Brazil has reported 850,514 cases till now. Although, Peru was one of the first nations on the continent to implement strict measures such as stay at home, lockdown and border closings, a country with nearly 20 per cent of its population below the poverty line failed to contain the virus. Many of the downtrodden reportedly ventured outside looking for work, food, or financial transactions, eventually crowding public places and transports.

This comes as the World Health Organisation, earlier this weak, remarked that the Americas were bearing the brunt of coronavirus. Latin America, which has become the new hotspot for the virus has reported a total of 2,142,540 cases. Meanwhile, in Peru, the ratio of facilities to people is less. According to reports, the South American country has only two hospital beds per 10000 people with Oxygen in short supply.

The virus has also pushed the country's economy into a near recession condition. As of May, 1.2 million were left out of work in Lima, an unprecedented and historic figure in the official records of the South American nation. Economists believe that Peru's economic crisis will be similar to the aftermath left behind by a war against Chile in the late 19th century.

